Manthey-Racing Spent Porsche Panamera 4 Money In Upgrades To The 911 GT2 RS MR

Not so long ago we reported on Manthey-Racing’s Porsche 911 GT2 RS which went seven seconds quicker than the base GT2 RS around the Nurburgring, making it the fastest production car to lap the iconic ‘Ring. Now we have looked more closely into upgrades encompassed in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR and found that the amount of money put into this project is quite astonishing.

When Porsche first brought the 911 GT2 RS to lap the ‘Ring, it banged in a lap time of 6 minutes 47.3 seconds which broke the record for production cars around the Nordschleife, then came Lamborghini with the Aventador SVJ which claimed that title by doing a 6:44.97. Porsche saw fit to take back its throne by enlisting the services of its motorsport partner Manthey-Racing – a company that Porsche claims a 51 percent stake. This project saw the birth of the 911 GT2 RS MR.

Boasting a lap time that’s three seconds ahead of that of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, it comes as no surprise that Manthey-Racing’s version of the ultimate 911cost a fortune to exist. And seeing that modifications on the MR do not include power gains, this left us wondering exactly had to be changed to warrant a full seven-second shedding in lap times.

The performance upgrade is justified in mainly three areas: aerodynamics, stopping power, as well as weight loss. The first aspect comprises of new front splitter, rear diffuser, added flaps, and an aero curtain. In addition, the MR benefits from a reinforced engine lid as well as an upgraded rear wing which features end plates and support brackets.

The stopping power meanwhile is owed to by new brake pads and a brake line set that provide better pedal reaction courtesy of a layer of stainless steel woven braid. The weight loss program is then warranted by optional magnesium wheels which are lighter than the standard shoes (of course). This set also features an aero cover and is available in Platinum Silver, Gold, Satin Black or Brilliant Silver.

As mentioned, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR produces the same 690 hp (515 kW) and 750 Nm of torque from the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six as the stock RS. Manthey-Racing however, has also fitted the car with a custom suspension system with race-spec springs and adjustable rebound and compression.

The total cost of these upgrades cost €77,244 (approx. R1.2 million). With the optional magnesium wheels, the price rockets to €95,094 (approx. R1.5 million) which is roughly the same as what a Porsche Panamera 4 costs in Germany.