Techart Enters The Porsche 964 Restomod Game With GTclassic

Techart has spent decades turning modern Porsches into faster, wider and more aggressive machines, but its latest project heads in a very different direction. The German company has officially entered the increasingly competitive Porsche 964 restomod world with the new GTclassic.

Rather than completely reinventing the 911, Techart says the idea was to preserve what makes the 964 special while improving its performance, engineering and usability. It is familiar territory for the restomod world, but Techart brings almost 40 years of Porsche tuning experience to the project.

Techart Takes On The Porsche 964

The GTclassic represents a significant departure for Techart. While the company is best known for modifying current-generation Porsche models, this is its first major move into the classic restoration and restomod market.

The starting point is the 964-generation Porsche 911, with the original proportions remaining immediately recognisable despite extensive changes throughout the car.

Techart has fitted bespoke bodywork including one-piece front indicator assemblies incorporating additional air intakes, while Champagne-coloured detailing adds some contrast to the exterior.

At the rear sits a prominent ducktail spoiler, but arguably the most eye-catching detail is underneath it. A bespoke exhaust system is clearly visible from behind the car, giving the GTclassic a suitably mechanical appearance.

Air-Cooled Flat-Six Produces Up To 283 kW

Power comes from an air-cooled 3.8-litre flat-six producing as much as 380 hp (283 kW).

Techart hasn’t provided a detailed breakdown of the engine modifications, although the unit is understood to be based around the 964’s M64 engine architecture. What is clear is that the additional performance hasn’t been approached in isolation.

The suspension, brakes and engine mounts have all been developed specifically around the new powertrain configuration.

A bespoke chassis setup with external reservoirs has also been fitted, while forged 18-inch wheels provide a modern interpretation of the famous Porsche Fuchs wheel design.

Classic Cabin Meets Modern Convenience

Inside, Techart has resisted the temptation to completely modernise the 964 experience.

The familiar five-gauge instrument layout remains, while a new Chrono Package adds a pair of Hanhart stopwatches to the cabin.

There are some concessions to modern life. A Porsche Classic Radio brings smartphone connectivity, satellite navigation and Bluetooth functionality without looking completely out of place in the dashboard.

Materials, colours and finishes can be extensively personalised, with each GTclassic being configured around the preferences of its owner. That means buyers will have considerable freedom when specifying the cabin and exterior.

Just 11 Techart GTclassic Examples Will Be Built

Techart has confirmed that production will be restricted to only 11 examples.

Pricing has not yet been announced, nor has the company provided full details regarding availability outside Germany. Given the limited production run, extensive customisation and amount of engineering involved, however, the GTclassic is clearly aimed at the upper end of the Porsche restomod market.

More importantly, this could be the beginning of something bigger for Techart. The company describes the GTclassic as the beginning of a new chapter in its history, suggesting its first classic Porsche project may not be its last.

With demand for high-end Porsche restomods showing little sign of disappearing, Techart now has an opportunity to apply decades of experience with Stuttgart’s sports cars to an entirely different part of the market.