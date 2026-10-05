Porsche Patents PDK Gearbox With Clutch Pedal And H-Pattern Shifter

Porsche may have found a way to keep the three-pedal driving experience alive without actually fitting a conventional manual gearbox.

A recently published patent reveals a new transmission concept that takes Porsche’s familiar dual-clutch setup and adds an electronically controlled clutch pedal and gear lever. The idea is to give drivers the choice between a normal automatic, sequential shifting and something designed to feel much closer to a traditional manual transmission.

Importantly, this remains a patent rather than confirmation of a future production gearbox, but it gives us a pretty interesting look at how Porsche could tackle the manual transmission problem as its performance cars become increasingly electrified.

Three Gearboxes In One

At its core, Porsche’s proposed setup remains a dual-clutch transmission. In everyday driving it could operate just like a conventional PDK, with the transmission handling gear changes automatically.

Drivers wanting more control could switch to a sequential mode, changing gears using the steering wheel-mounted paddles or by moving the gear lever forwards and backwards.

The third setting is where things become much more interesting.

Pressing the electronically controlled clutch pedal would allow the driver to use the centre gear lever as an H-pattern shifter, effectively recreating the process of driving a traditional manual car.

There would be no conventional mechanical connection between the driver’s hand, left foot and the transmission. Instead, sensors and electronics would interpret the driver’s inputs and tell the dual-clutch gearbox what to do.

Making A Digital Manual Feel Mechanical

Simply adding a third pedal and an H-pattern lever isn’t going to fool anyone if both controls feel like switches.

That appears to be something Porsche has considered.

The patent describes the use of electronically controlled actuators within the shifter to create resistance and alter how the lever behaves depending on which transmission mode has been selected. This would allow the same lever to behave like a normal automatic selector, a sequential shifter or an H-pattern manual lever.

The result would essentially be a PDK wearing the interface of a manual transmission.

Porsche’s reasoning behind the concept is straightforward. Even though modern dual-clutch transmissions are faster and more effective than traditional manuals, many performance car buyers still associate a clutch pedal and physical gear changes with greater driver involvement.

The company clearly sees an opportunity to combine both worlds rather than forcing customers to choose between them.

Ferrari And Koenigsegg Have Similar Ideas

Porsche isn’t alone in exploring this territory.

Ferrari has already demonstrated a similar concept with its 12Cilindri Manuale, which retains the car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission but introduces an H-pattern shifter and clutch pedal controlled electronically rather than through conventional mechanical linkages.

We previously covered the technology in our article on the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale.

Koenigsegg has also explored the idea of combining automatic and manual operation, most notably with the CC850 and its unusual multi-clutch transmission.

The fact that several manufacturers are investigating different versions of the same concept suggests the simulated manual could become increasingly relevant as high-performance powertrains become more complicated.

Could This Solve Porsche’s Hybrid Manual Problem?

This is arguably where Porsche’s patent becomes most interesting.

The company’s current T-Hybrid architecture isn’t compatible with a conventional manual transmission in its existing form.

Porsche Cars North America CEO Timo Resch previously explained that the present hybrid configuration and the traditional manual setup offered elsewhere in the 911 range simply don’t work together.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Porsche has given up on finding a solution.

A by-wire system could potentially sidestep the problem entirely. Instead of engineering a traditional manual transmission around the hybrid hardware, Porsche could retain a dual-clutch transmission optimised for the electrified powertrain while recreating the controls and involvement of a manual gearbox for the driver. The patent specifically describes applications involving combustion and hybrid powertrains.

For enthusiasts, whether that counts as a genuine manual is another question entirely.

Will Porsche Actually Build It?

There is currently no confirmation that this technology is destined for a production Porsche.

Manufacturers routinely patent engineering concepts that never make it beyond the development stage, and the filing doesn’t tie the transmission to a particular model.

Still, Porsche continuing to investigate ways of preserving the manual driving experience is encouraging.

The traditional manual transmission remains available in selected Porsche models, and we’ve previously covered Porsche’s efforts to keep the option alive, including the manual Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S.

If future hybrid Porsche models can no longer accommodate a conventional gearbox, an electronically simulated alternative might ultimately be the compromise.

It wouldn’t be a manual gearbox in the traditional sense, but if Porsche can get the weighting, clutch bite, shift action and engine response right, it could be considerably more entertaining than simply pulling a paddle.