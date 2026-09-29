Singer DLS Turbo Firefly Is For Sale For R65 Million

Singer’s DLS Turbo is already one of the wildest interpretations of the air-cooled Porsche 911, but the Blood Orange example known as Firefly is particularly special. Now, less than a year after reaching its owner, the rare right-hand-drive commission is looking for a new home.

Firefly is one of just 99 Porsche 911s being reimagined through Singer’s DLS Turbo programme and one of only 10 configured in right-hand drive. The car was also given a very public workout at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Singer served as the event’s featured marque.

Singer chief test driver Marino Franchitti drove Firefly hard up the famous Goodwood hill throughout the weekend, giving spectators a proper demonstration of what the DLS Turbo can do.

Following its Goodwood appearance, the car has now been listed for private sale through RM Sotheby’s with an asking price of $3.95 million (approximately R65 million).

From Porsche 964 To 710 HP Singer DLS Turbo

Like other DLS Turbo commissions, Firefly began life as a Porsche 964-generation 911 Carrera 2. Singer then stripped the donor car down before rebuilding it into something considerably more serious.

The design takes inspiration from the brutal Porsche 934/5 endurance racers of the 1970s, combining exaggerated proportions with an extensive carbon-fibre body.

Behind the driver sits Singer’s 3.8-litre air-cooled twin-turbo flat-six. In Firefly, it produces 710 hp (529 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, while being capable of revving all the way to 9,000 rpm.

Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Bosch stability control adds a useful electronic safety net considering the performance on offer.

Singer claims a top speed of 351 km/h (218 mph), while the sprint from 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) takes less than three seconds.

Road And Track Bodywork In One Car

Firefly was ordered with both road and track-focused body configurations.

The interchangeable bodywork was reportedly a $175,000 (approximately R2.87 million) option and allows the owner to transform the appearance and aerodynamics of the car.

In its most aggressive configuration, Firefly wears a huge box-style rear wing and deep front aero section. These can be swapped for a more discreet rear wing and restrained front spoiler when the owner wants something better suited to road use.

Singer even supplies large custom flight cases for storing the unused body sections.

A Proper Porsche 934/5 Tribute

The rest of the exterior is just as dramatic.

Huge wheel arch extensions cover forged magnesium centre-lock wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The integrated roll cage is neatly incorporated into the roof pillars, while the Blood Orange paint makes an already outrageous shape virtually impossible to miss.

Inside, the exterior colour continues across sections of the leather upholstery, contrasted by black leather on the dashboard and doors.

Deep bucket seats, a thin-spoke orange steering wheel and Singer’s tall gear lever with exposed linkage reinforce the motorsport influence.

Less Than 1,300 Miles From New

Despite its Goodwood duties, Firefly has covered only 1,294 miles (2,083 km).

Its owner reportedly commissioned the DLS Turbo as a replacement for an existing naturally aspirated Singer DLS. That plan changed once the owner realised there was too much emotional attachment to the older car, resulting in the newer Turbo being the one to leave the collection.

With all 99 DLS Turbo commissions already allocated, buying a completed car is now one of the few ways into the programme.

At $3.95 million, Firefly certainly isn’t cheap. Then again, there aren’t many air-cooled Porsche 911s combining 710 hp (529 kW), a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and genuine 351 km/h performance.