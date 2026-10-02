Mansory Gives Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet An Aggressive Carbon Fibre Makeover

Mansory has expanded its offering for the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S, turning its attention to the open-top version with a new Softkit developed for the 992.2-generation Turbo S Cabriolet.

Much like the package previously shown on the Coupe, the focus here is less about extracting more power and more about giving the already potent Turbo S a considerably more aggressive appearance. As you would expect from Mansory, carbon fibre features heavily.

Carbon Fibre From Front To Back

Despite the Softkit name, the visual changes aren’t exactly subtle.

All of the exterior components are designed as add-on pieces, meaning customers can choose which elements they want rather than committing to a complete conversion.

Up front, Mansory offers a full carbon fibre front lip accompanied by side extensions and additional aerodynamic flaps. Carbon fibre mirror caps continue the theme along the flanks, joined by new side skirts that make the Cabriolet appear lower and more planted.

The rear receives carbon fibre trim around the air intakes, but the biggest change comes higher up. Mansory replaces the standard arrangement with a substantially larger two-piece rear spoiler.

A redesigned carbon fibre rear diffuser finishes off the package and gives the back of the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet a noticeably more aggressive look.

New Mansory FS.5 Wheels

The Cabriolet also gets Mansory’s latest FS.5 wheel design.

These forged wheels measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, filling the 911’s arches without completely overwhelming its familiar proportions.

Mansory also offers decorative carbon fibre rings for the wheels, with different colour options allowing owners to tie them into the exterior or interior specification.

No Mandatory Power Upgrade

The Softkit is primarily a styling programme, so the Porsche’s powertrain remains untouched in its standard configuration.

That doesn’t mean additional performance is off the table. Mansory can offer further upgrades separately for customers wanting more than the factory Turbo S delivers, but they aren’t a required part of the Cabriolet package.

This also makes the Softkit an interesting option for owners who want a more distinctive 911 without fundamentally changing the character of the car underneath.

Interior Is Entirely Up To The Customer

There isn’t one specific Mansory interior that accompanies the package.

Instead, customers can combine the Softkit with individually configured cabin upgrades from the tuner. That opens the door to different leather colours, materials, stitching, trim finishes and other bespoke touches depending on how far the owner wants to take things.

Given Mansory’s reputation for highly personalised cabins, the end result could range from relatively restrained to completely wild.

Coupe Looks With The Roof Down

Mansory’s latest package essentially brings the aggressive treatment previously shown on the 992.2 Turbo S Coupe to the open-top model.

The carbon-heavy aerodynamic additions, oversized rear spoiler and staggered FS.5 wheels certainly make the Cabriolet more dramatic, but the modular nature of the package means owners don’t necessarily need to fit every component.