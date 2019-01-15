Porsche Taycan Could Get ‘Turbo’ Badge Even Though It Wont Have One

The announcement of the new Taycan sees Porsche also starting to let go of good old internal combustion in favour for the new, relatively unexplored technologies of electric propulsion. That being said, it seems as if Porsche’s naming structure for the Taycan would beg to differ.

A prospective owner of the new Taycan, Alex Roy, shared a picture of a letter he received from the Stuttgart-based company on Twitter indicating the three model names that Porsche will have in their Taycan model lineup. The three names seem to be: Taycan, Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo. Despite being an all-electric vehicle, Porsche has seemingly decided to go with a ‘Turbo’ designation for one of its models. Why you may ask? Only Porsche will know, and perhaps an explanation will be followed once the model names have been confirmed.

In case you do not know already, the Taycan’s batteries will provide more than 600 hp (440 kW) worth of punch to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds.

Stefan Weckbach, the chief in charge of the Taycan, stated that, “The Taycan drives like a Porsche, looks like a Porsche, and feels like a Porsche – it just happens to have a different type of drive.”

“Take the under-floor battery, for example. It gives the Taycan a very low centre of gravity, even lower than with the 911.”

Due to be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, we will have to wait and see until the dynamic launch what the Taycan will truly deliver, but until then, it seems as if it will be a game-changer in the development of electric cars.