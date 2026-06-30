Buyer Pledges $3 Million To Charities For Porsche 911 Toy Story Collection

Porsche has confirmed that its trio of one off Toy Story inspired sports cars, revealed earlier this month, has already been sold. A single collector has snapped up all three vehicles in a deal that comes with a generous twist: a pledge of $3.0 million (roughly R49.2 million) split between three children’s charities.

A $3 Million Donation Behind the Sale

The buyer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is directing $1 million (about R16.4 million) each to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Speaking about the purchase, the buyer, a long time Porsche collector with a history of philanthropic work, explained that once they understood both the craftsmanship behind the cars and the impact of the charities involved, the decision practically made itself.

Inside Porsche’s Sonderwunsch Workshop

All three cars were built by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch division, the in house team that handles the brand’s most ambitious personalisation projects. Each car reportedly took around 350 hours of hand painted detailing to complete, a level of effort that puts these builds firmly in showpiece territory rather than anything close to a standard customisation order.

Buzz Lightyear Takes Shape as a 911 GT3 RS

The first car, based on the 911 GT3 RS fitted with the Weissach Package, channels Buzz Lightyear through a white, green, and purple exterior livery. The cabin continues the theme with matching purple and green accents woven throughout the interior trim.

Jessie’s Look Comes Alive in a 911 Targa 4 GTS

The second build, a 911 Targa 4 GTS, takes inspiration from Jessie. It’s a more restrained exterior statement, with blue rocker panels and touches of yellow, but the interior tells a different story. Dark Night Blue leather dominates the cabin, set off by red stitching and accents, while the floor mats carry a playful cow print nod to the character.

Woody’s Denim Finish Steals the Show

Rounding out the trio is a 911 Carrera T finished to resemble Woody, complete with a genuine denim textured exterior. To achieve the look, the Sonderwunsch team pressed actual denim fabric into the wet paint before it cured, leaving a one of a kind texture behind. Inside, brown leather and a checkered pattern carry the cowboy theme through to the seats.

Why This Sale Matters Beyond the Cars Themselves

What makes this story stand out isn’t just the artistry on display, it’s the way Porsche and its buyer have turned a flashy collector’s purchase into a meaningful contribution for children and families. It’s a reminder that even the most niche corners of the car world can do real good.