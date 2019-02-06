Rolls-Royce Celebrate The Chinese New Year With 6 Bespoke Cars

February the 5th marks the start of the Chinese New Year, and each year the powerful nation celebrates with an animal. This year, it is the Year of The Pig and it seems as if Rolls-Royce has shown some symptoms of the swine flu to commemorate the auspicious occasion for China. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Goodwood company has made special limited editions of the four models they currently make, namely the Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

When we say ‘special’, all Rolls-Royce have really done is paint these cars in a range of special and unique colours. The Dawn, Wraith and Ghost that were showcased at the manufacturer’s Beverly Hills dealerships featured Aurum, Mugello Red, and Diamond Black as the special edition colours. These 3 cars also feature a ‘Rolls-Royce Year of the Pig’ badge together with ‘Lunar New Year’ embroidery on the headrests.

There will be 3 special variants of the Cullinan, however. Together with the Oriental Mandarin Hotel Group, Rolls-Royce will be showcasing one of their cars at the hotel group’s Boston, Miami and Washington D.C branches from the 4th to the 8th of February. Miami and Washington’s Cullinan’s will be finished Magma Red and the Boston car will have a combination of Mugello Red and black on the exterior as well as interior.

President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, Martin Fritsches, said that, “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the Mandarin Oriental hotels share two very important things in common,”

“First, a client base with exacting taste for luxury and second the ability to deliver an unparalleled luxury experience. To celebrate, especially with our Chinese clients and those who join them in welcoming a new year, is a pleasure and an honor.”

If you’re in the market for the Dawn, Wraith or Ghost then you’ll be glad to hear that these unique cars are for sale. Unfortunately, the luxury SUVs are not available to be bought.