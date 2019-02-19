Rolls-Royce Cullinan Demand Is Through The Roof

It is one of the most expensive SUV’s money can buy but that has not slowed Rolls-Royce clientele from making their Cullinan purchases and it has resulted in the manufacturer working at capacity to fulfill orders.

Sales keep rolling in to dealers, so much so that Rolls has had to increase its staff to 2000 total employees (up 200 from last year at this time) to deal with the uptick in order sheets.

Rolls-Royce order bookings are backed up through the end of July right now, thanks in large part to Cullinan orders. Reportedly as many as half of Cullinan buyers are new to the Rolls brand.

The report from Automotive News also makes mention that the Cullinan appeals better to women, who make up a larger percentage of buyer for the SUV model. The model is also drawing in a younger customer than traditionally seen in a Rolls.