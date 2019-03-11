Bugatti ‘Baby’ Car Costs R530k

Back in 1926 Ettore and Jean Bugatti created a half-scale Type 35 for Ettore’s youngest son, Roland. The two built the car for Roland’s fourth birthday and now Bugatti is reviving the Bugatti ‘Baby’ on the company’s 110th birthday.

The new model known as Baby II was shown off at Bugatti’s stand at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and in typical Bugatti style it is not cheap!

It is limited to 500 examples and comes with a price tag of €30,000 euros (plus taxes and delivery) which is around R530,000 at today’s exchange rate. What does this ludicrous amount get you?

There is a rear-wheel-drive battery-powered electric powertrain and removable lithium-ion battery packs. There’s even a limited slip differential and regenerative braking system. In the 1kW ‘child mode,’ it can hit a top speed of 20 km/h (12.4 mph). When the 4kW ‘adult mode’ is activated, it can hit 45 km/h (28 mph). Bugatti even has a ‘Speed Key’ upgrade, like the speed key for the Chiron, which allows power to reach 10 kW.

Inside you will find a turned aluminium dashboard, leather seat and a four-spoke steering wheel. The ‘toy’ sits on eight-spoke aluminium allow wheels and also sports modern brakes, headlights, and a ‘Macaron’ badge made of 50g of silver.

Even with that price tag you will probably find that most of the units are already sold.