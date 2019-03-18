Rolls-Royce Cullinan Delivered At The Cullinan Mine in South Africa

For those who don’t know, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV got its name from a town right here in South Africa, where the Cullinan Diamond was discovered. The diamond weighed 3,106.75 carats (621.35 g) and was named after Sir Thomas Cullinan, the owner of the diamond mine.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sandton recently had the privilege of a world first Cullinan delivery right inside the mine.

“Here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sandton, we are constantly striving to surprise and delight our clients. We want their experience to be effortless and exceptional. That is how we came up with the idea of delivering the Cullinan to our Rolls-Royce client in Cullinan at the mine where the renowned Cullinan diamond was discovered” explains GM Rolls-Royce Sandton, Marek Letowt.

The new owner was treated to a world-class ‘delivery’ which included a tour of the McHardy House Museum*, a visit to the Diamond Room Museum and the grand finale was a surprise reveal of the owners Cullinan atop the highest point in the working mine.

That currently makes this Cullinan owner the only one in the world to have taken delivery of the super-luxury SUV in Cullinan and also the first to drive it right in the Cullinan Mine.

“From the moment we heard about The Cullinan we knew we had to create history for our owners, so we started working closely with the management at Petra Diamond’s Premier mine in Cullinan. Everyone has been as excited and motivated as we have been to make this possible – we are so grateful for this” states Letowt “Our customer was literally speechless and has assured us that he will never forget this amazing experience and has no doubt that it will be a hard task to beat this car handover”.

South Africa’s allocation of Cullinan’s has been snapped up for 2019 and orders for next year are already being taken.