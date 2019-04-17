Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Revealed, Fastest SUV To Lap The Nürburgring

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its facelifted GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe at the New York Auto Show

Although it looks almost identical to the current offering, there are a series of subtle changes, most of which are focused on the exterior styling and upgrades to its interior.

New features include redesigned LED headlights and tail-lights and new trapezoidal twin tailpipes. Customers can now also specify new 21″ alloy wheels and Graphite Grey Magno matte paint.

The most significant upgrades are found inside, however. Included is a revised instrument binnacle and Mercedes’ new MBUX operating system with touchscreen, touchpad, voice and (optional) gesture control. There’s also a new AMG steering wheel that features touchpads within its horizontal spokes and offers additional upholstery options.

Power remains the same which means you get 469 hp (350 kW) and 650 Nm of torque from the non-S variant and 503 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm of torque from the potent S variant.

AMG claims the facelifted GLC 63 S 4Matic+ has become the fastest SUV to have lapped the Nürburgring, with a time of 7min 49.4sec.

“The lap record on the Nordschleife has proven the GLC 63 is right at the top of its segment in terms of dynamics,” said AMG chairman Tobias Moers. “With our V8, we hold a decisive unique selling point in the competitive environment. We were able to hone the dynamic even more and also further increase the suitability for every day.”