New Mercedes-AMG G-Class Cabriolet Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch

Mercedes-Benz is preparing the return of the G-Class Cabriolet, bringing back an open-air version of its legendary luxury SUV almost ten years after the previous model disappeared from the range.

Fresh prototype images reveal the new G-Class Cabriolet with its fabric roof folded neatly behind the rear seats, replacing the conventional luggage compartment found on the standard G-Class. While Mercedes-Benz has yet to officially confirm technical specifications, the test vehicle offers several clues about what buyers can expect.

AMG Performance Looks All But Confirmed

The prototype wears distinctive AMG styling cues, including the brand’s signature side-exit exhaust system. This strongly suggests the first Cabriolet variant will be based on the high-performance Mercedes-AMG G63.

In standard form, the AMG G63 produces 577 hp (430 kW) from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, delivering the kind of performance that has made it one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in the world.

Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed whether the Cabriolet will match those output figures, but the development vehicle certainly points in that direction.

Launch Expected in the Near Future

Although an official unveiling date remains under wraps, the advanced stage of testing indicates the G-Class Cabriolet could make its global debut within the coming months.

Because it is based on the latest-generation G-Class already on sale, Mercedes-Benz is unlikely to require an extended development timeline before introducing the production model.

Expect a Significant Price Premium

Pricing has not yet been announced, but buyers should expect the Cabriolet to command a substantial premium over the standard G-Class.

A Long History of Open-Air G-Class Models

The G-Class has a surprisingly rich history as a convertible.

The original two-door, short-wheelbase G-Class Cabriolet debuted alongside the first-generation model in 1979 and remained in production until 2013. Its combination of genuine off-road ability and open-air driving made it a unique offering in the luxury SUV segment.

Mercedes-Benz also produced one of the most extravagant G-Class derivatives ever created: the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

Launched in 2017, the ultra-exclusive model featured a 621 hp (463 kW) twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12, paired with portal axles derived from the G63 4×4². Just 99 examples were built worldwide, each featuring a fixed front roof, a folding rear roof section, luxurious individual rear seats and an eye-watering price tag of almost £600,000 (approximately R13,179,600).

The return of a full G-Class Cabriolet would once again give Mercedes-Benz one of the most distinctive luxury off-roaders on the market.