Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Hypercar Demand Outstrips Supply

According to Aston Martin, their AM-RB 003 hypercar is already over-subscribed which means more than 500 people have expressed their interest in purchasing one.

Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said “We now have the task of allocating to our customers from an ever-growing list.”

That is pretty damn impressive considering they are priced from £1 million each.

The car will head to the production line in 2021 so we do have quite a bit of time to wait before we see the production version.