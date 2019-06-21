Pininfarina Battista Hypercar Gets A Facelift Before It Goes On Sale

Back in March, the EV hypercar from Pininfarina called the Battista was officially revealed and now just three months later, it has been given a “facelift”.

The car hasn’t even gone on sale yet but it has undergone some changes due to further aerodynamic testing conducted after the car’s initial debut.

Though the changes are subtle, there are a lot of them. The front bumper-mounted vent strip spanning the gap between the front headlights has been closed off, while the black cowl shroud has grown a pair of fangs along the fenders. The lower front grille area has been reshaped, and the side mirrors have been totally redesigned.

First design (left) vs. new design (right)

The electric hypercar was re-revealed in Turin where it was confirmed that just 150 units of the 1,900 HP (1,397 KW) creation will be built.

They are saying that the Battista’s design is now finalized and that it will move into the next phase of simulated testing before going to an actual wind tunnel.

Finally, it’ll be put to the test on the track under the guidance of ex-Formula 1 driver turned Pininfarina development shoe Nick Heidfeld before customer deliveries begin.