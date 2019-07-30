News

Audi SQ8 Capable Of “Some Big Slides”

By Zero2Turbo

Back in June, the Audi Sport crew revealed their new SQ8 packing a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 diesel producing 429 hp (320 kW).

It is scheduled to arrive in South Africa during the first quarter of 2020 and will complete the 100 km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds.

Autocar recently spoke with William Wijts who is the chassis product manager who confirmed that the air suspension and anti-roll system fitted to the new Audi SQ8 makes it feel more like a performance car than an SUV.

“The key challenge is balancing the weight and the systems,” he said. “With the anti-roll, you can tune this car and make it oversteer. It’s a fun car: I don’t normally like SUVs, but you can get some big slides in the SQ8.”

Who cant wait to see a big diesel SUV sliding around? Us us us…

