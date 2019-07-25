Bentley Not Looking At Any Other SUVs For Now

A couple of months back we heard rumors about Bentley possibly building a bigger Bentayga and even a ‘Bentayga Sport’ Coupe but according to a new report from CarSales, the current Bentayga is more than enough.

The Bentley Bentayga will stand alone as the SUV standard-bearer for the 100-year-old British brand as there are no plans to re-shape the Bentayga into a four-door coupe or to slide a smaller SUV into the Bentley line-up, at least in the near future.

“Direct answer? We are not looking at that,” Hallmark said bluntly in response to the question about additional SUV models.

“Is there an imminent, or very near, coupe? No.”

But Hallmark didn’t deny the potential for SUVs beyond the current Bentayga.

“Could we imagine doing different twists on SUVs in the future? Yes.”

Hallmark says the Bentayga has been a runaway success that has still not reached its full potential and that “We’ve just gone from a loss-making position to a profitable first half in 2019. That doesn’t happen by luck.”