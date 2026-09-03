Bentley Torcal EV Will Be The Most Powerful Production Bentley Ever

Bentley is preparing to enter the fully electric era with a serious statement. The upcoming Torcal will not simply become the company’s first production EV, it is also being positioned as the most powerful and quickest-accelerating production Bentley ever built.

The new electric SUV is scheduled for a full reveal on 23 September 2026, with the first cars expected to reach customers in 2027 as 2028 models.

Bentley Torcal Will Become The Brand’s Performance Flagship

For some perspective, the current Continental GT Speed produces 771 hp (575 kW). The Torcal is expected to comfortably eclipse that output.

Early figures point to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing more than 838 hp (625 kW) and around 1,001 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. Final production numbers have not yet been confirmed, but Bentley has already stated that the Torcal will be its most powerful and fastest-accelerating production model to date.

That raises the possibility of a Bentley SUV capable of dipping into the two-second range from a standstill, although an official acceleration figure will have to wait until the production car is revealed.

Huge Performance Without The Usual EV Drama

Bentley does not appear interested in making the Torcal feel like a traditional high-performance EV that delivers all of its power in one violent hit.

Instead, engineers are describing the approach as effortless progression.

The idea is to deliver enormous acceleration while retaining the calm, polished character expected from a Bentley. Rather than making occupants feel as though they have been fired from a catapult, the Torcal’s power delivery is being tuned to feel smooth and controlled.

It makes plenty of sense for the brand. Huge reserves of low-down torque have been part of Bentley’s identity for decades, so an electric powertrain arguably fits that philosophy better than most.

Around 600 KM Of Range And 400 KW Charging

Performance is only half the story.

Bentley is targeting approximately 600 km (373 miles) of range on the WLTP cycle, while its high-voltage electrical architecture will support DC fast charging at up to 400 kW.

At a sufficiently powerful charger, Bentley says around 161 km (100 miles) of range could be added in roughly seven minutes.

A 10 to 80 percent charge is expected to take less than 20 minutes, putting the Torcal among the fastest-charging luxury electric SUVs when it reaches production.

A Very Different Bentley Cabin

Bentley has already allowed a closer look at the Torcal’s interior through prototype demonstrations.

A large curved display forms the centrepiece of the dashboard, but the company is still placing a heavy emphasis on materials, craftsmanship and atmosphere rather than turning the cabin into one giant screen.

One of the more interesting additions is the Curation Engine. This system adjusts elements such as lighting, climate control and audio depending on the selected environment, with modes including Bentley, Comfort and Sport.

There is also a solution for those worried that an electric Bentley may be a little too quiet.

Bentley has worked with musicians to develop what it calls the Bentley Dynamic Symphony. Rather than simply pumping a fake combustion engine note through the speakers, the system is intended to create a unique soundtrack that responds to the Torcal’s performance.

Whether traditionalists will appreciate it remains to be seen.

Bentley’s Electric Future Starts With The Torcal

The Torcal will become Bentley’s fourth model line, joining the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga.

More importantly, it represents the first fully electric production Bentley and an important step in the company’s changing electrification strategy.

Bentley’s plans have evolved significantly over the past few years. The company is no longer rushing toward an entirely electric range at the expense of combustion and hybrid models, but the Torcal remains central to its future.

That means the electric SUV will have an unusual job. It needs to convince traditional Bentley customers that silence and battery power can deliver the same sense of effortless performance once associated with enormous W12 and V8 engines.