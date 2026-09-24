Bentley Torcal EV Revealed With 876 HP (653 kW)

Bentley has officially entered the electric age with the new Torcal, a high-performance luxury SUV promising serious pace, rapid charging and up to 604 km of range.

The Torcal becomes Bentley’s fourth model line and, importantly, the only fully electric Bentley planned for this decade. The British manufacturer has abandoned its previous target of becoming an EV-only brand by 2030, with plug-in hybrids now set to play a much bigger role in its future.

Bentley Torcal Takes Aim At The Electric Range Rover

At roughly five metres long, the Torcal is around 135 mm shorter than the Bentayga and has been developed as a more urban-focused luxury SUV.

Underneath is the PPE architecture also used by the Porsche Cayenne Electric, although Bentley says extensive work has gone into giving the Torcal its own character.

Production is scheduled to begin at Crewe before the end of 2026 following a £350 million (R7.61 billion) investment in the factory.

Two versions will initially be available. The standard Torcal starts from £173,300, while the sportier Torcal S costs from £199,300.

New Design Language For Bentley

The Torcal introduces a dramatically different look influenced by the EXP 15 concept.

Its traditional Bentley grille has effectively disappeared, replaced by a large illuminated diamond-pattern panel. Slim horizontal daytime running lights sit above headlights featuring vertical LED elements inspired by the Bentley Turbo R.

Muscular rear arches, an upright nose and cab-rear proportions give the Torcal a noticeably different stance to the Bentayga.

More importantly, this design language won’t be exclusive to Bentley’s electric models. Similar styling cues are expected to appear across future combustion and hybrid Bentleys, including the next-generation Bentayga due in 2028.

Up To 872 HP And 1,349 Nm

Every Torcal uses a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The standard version produces 810 hp (604 kW), while the Torcal S increases output to 876 hp (654 kW) and a massive 1,350 Nm (995 lb-ft) of torque.

Despite weighing 2,795 kg, the Torcal can sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is 261 km/h (162 mph).

Bentley has deliberately avoided making the power delivery overly aggressive, instead tuning the electric drivetrain to deliver the smooth and progressive acceleration traditionally associated with the brand.

604 KM Range And 400 KW Charging

A usable 108 kWh battery supplies both variants, with the longest-range Torcal capable of travelling up to 604 km (375 miles) between charges.

Maximum DC charging speed is an impressive 400 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 16 minutes under ideal conditions.

Bentley says it could have chased a significantly longer range, but doing so would have added compromises in areas such as weight, performance and driving dynamics.

Active Suspension With Bentley Comfort

Although much of the Torcal’s chassis technology is related to the electric Cayenne, Bentley has developed its own suspension calibration.

Fully active dual-valve dampers continuously adjust each corner of the car, allowing engineers to prioritise the soft, controlled ride expected from a Bentley while still providing the necessary body control when driving quickly.

Rear-wheel steering is standard and reduces the turning circle to just 11.1 metres.

Bentley Keeps Physical Controls

Technology takes a major step forward inside.

Facial recognition can identify the driver and automatically adjust settings including the seat and climate control, while an augmented-reality head-up display and Level 2+ driver assistance are also available.

Other highlights include heated and ventilated rear seats, a photochromatic glass roof and a 28-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.

Despite the digital overhaul, Bentley has deliberately retained physical switches and controls rather than moving everything onto the large curved touchscreen. There is also no dedicated passenger display.

An Electric Bentley With Its Own Soundtrack

Rather than attempting to replicate a V8 soundtrack, Bentley has created a unique sound signature for the Torcal using recordings of drums, violas and bass guitars.

The soundtrack responds to acceleration and plays both inside and outside the vehicle, although drivers can switch it off.

It’s another example of Bentley trying to make its first EV feel distinctly different from the growing number of ultra-powerful electric luxury SUVs entering the market.