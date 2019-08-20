We Might See A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

If you are familiar with the Black Badge moniker at Rolls-Royce, then you know exactly what this article is all about but for those who don’t Black Badge means a few things. Apart from having black accents here and there along with a black Spirit of Ecstasy, the Black Badge models also come with more power and better dynamics and it sounds like the Cullinan SUV may be headed for this treatment.

The current Cullinan packs a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 developed by BMW, capable of delivering 563 hp (420 kW) and 850 Nm of torque to all four corners of the car. That’s enough to send the large SUV to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, an impressive feat already.

According to AutoGuide, the British brand submitted a filing to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) earlier this year, mentioning a Black Badge Cullinan. If that’s true, we’ll get to see a more powerful version in the near future.

The Ghost Black badge gains about 40 hp (30 kW) and 60 Nm of torque compared to a non-Black Badge model so we can expect to see something similar here with the Cullinan.