Wild and Wide Toyota Supra Headed for SEMA

By Zero2Turbo

With the new Toyota Supra out on the roads, you can bet that many tuning houses and companies are getting stuck into the BMW-powered creation and with SEMA around the corner, we will probably see an overload of weird and wild variants.

First to reveal a glimpse is Evasive Motorsports, who will be bringing this heavily bewinged kit to the Las Vegas convention. What do you think of the renders? That’s one hell of a front splitter, isn’t it?

If you’re not a fan of these visual changes, though, don’t worry. There’ll be plenty more companies vying for your Supra attention over the next couple of months.

We have already seen things like a manual offering, a Litchfield tune and a potent 600 hp tune so we should expect to see a lot of things happening over the next few months.

