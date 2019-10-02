NewsVideo

Audi RS 4 Avant Gets Updated Looks and Tech

By Zero2Turbo
Static photo Color: Tango red

We knew it was coming it was just a matter of when and today is the day we see the refreshed Audi RS 4 Avant.

The biggest difference is obviously the Singleframe grille, which is a bit wider and, as such, falls into line with the rest of Audi’s new RS offerings. Flanking the grille are new optional matrix LED headlights, surrounded with dark bezels to emphasize the RS4’s purpose. Further back, the RS4’s wheel arches are just over an inch wider compared to the standard A4 Avant, so as to better accommodate the beefier tyres.

Inside you will notice a fairly big change with the new 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen. It’s tilted very slightly towards the driver and adopts the functions that were previously handled by the rotary pushbutton on the centre console.

As expected, this update is just cosmetic and technology so the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 still develops 444 hp (331 kW). Shifting is handled by the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, and when everything works in harmony, Audi says the RS 4 Avant can hit 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

