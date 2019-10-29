Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Build Slot Available For R75 Million

When Bugatti bashed past the 300 mph mark earlier this year in the Chiron Super Sport 300 prototype, we knew it was a preview for a production model and that followed soon after.

Only 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ will be built so getting your hands on one will be extremely tough as they are all sold out. If you did not get the chance to buy one in the first offering, you have another chance now but you will be paying a hefty premium.

The limited-edition is said to cost around €3.5 million depending on your final spec but Mobile are listing a build slot for one for a cool €4,680,000 (approx. R75 million). To save you doing the maths, that is a premium of €1,180,000 – nearly R20 million.

As a reminder, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ sports a number of aerodynamic enhancements compared to the regular Chiron and Chiron Sport but the most important aspect is the 8.0-litre, quad-turbo W16 has been tuned to develop a whopping 1,577 hp (1,177 kW).