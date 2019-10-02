NewsVideo

Hennessey Venom F5 V8 Engine Called “Fury” and Packs 1,817 HP (1,355 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Hennessey Performance has revealed that its upcoming Venom F5 hypercar will deliver an astronomical 1,817 hp (1,355 kW) and 1,617 Nm of torque as it attempts to dethrone the Bugatti Chiron and its 300mph+ run.

Everything about the engine is overbuilt, as you will see in the video below. The mill uses lightweight engine components such as the crankshaft, pistons, connective rods, and the engine block itself. Other heavy-duty powertrain pieces include the billet aluminum intake manifold, billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft, stainless steel shaft-mounted rocker arms, billet dry sump oil system, and more. 

“We exceeded our target horsepower number. Actually, we blew our target number out of the water by delivering over 1,800 horsepower,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

Hennessey clearly has its sights set on making the F5 the fastest production car in the world, but it’s clear that it also intends to build something capable of going toe-to-toe with the best track-ready hypercars the big names have to offer. 

Related Posts

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan…

Hennessey Congratulates Bugatti and “Accept The…

High-speed validation could take place at the Nevada highway where Koenigsegg pushed the Agera RS to the limit, but only time will tell if Hennessey chooses this stretch of road over a specialized facility.

Take a look at their Instagram post below and you will notice some very clever hashtags including #Bugatti and #HoldMyBeer.

.Considering how Hennessey’s final F5 horsepower spec “blew the target number out of the water”, will the final F5 hypercar blow the competition out too?

You might also like
News

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan “Roll A Little…

News

Hennessey Congratulates Bugatti and “Accept The Challenge”

News

Hennessey Can Crank Your McLaren Senna To 1,000 HP (746 kW)

News

Hennessey To Give McLaren 600LT 1001 HP (746 kW)

News

Hennessey Venom F5 Production Model Arriving in 2020

News

Hennessey To Crank McLaren 600LT Up To 800 HP (597 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us