Hennessey Venom F5 V8 Engine Called “Fury” and Packs 1,817 HP (1,355 kW)

Hennessey Performance has revealed that its upcoming Venom F5 hypercar will deliver an astronomical 1,817 hp (1,355 kW) and 1,617 Nm of torque as it attempts to dethrone the Bugatti Chiron and its 300mph+ run.

Everything about the engine is overbuilt, as you will see in the video below. The mill uses lightweight engine components such as the crankshaft, pistons, connective rods, and the engine block itself. Other heavy-duty powertrain pieces include the billet aluminum intake manifold, billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft, stainless steel shaft-mounted rocker arms, billet dry sump oil system, and more.

“We exceeded our target horsepower number. Actually, we blew our target number out of the water by delivering over 1,800 horsepower,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

Hennessey clearly has its sights set on making the F5 the fastest production car in the world, but it’s clear that it also intends to build something capable of going toe-to-toe with the best track-ready hypercars the big names have to offer.

High-speed validation could take place at the Nevada highway where Koenigsegg pushed the Agera RS to the limit, but only time will tell if Hennessey chooses this stretch of road over a specialized facility.

Take a look at their Instagram post below and you will notice some very clever hashtags including #Bugatti and #HoldMyBeer.

.Considering how Hennessey’s final F5 horsepower spec “blew the target number out of the water”, will the final F5 hypercar blow the competition out too?