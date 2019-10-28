Range Topping Maserati Levante Trofeo On Its Way To South Africa

Maserati South Africa has confirmed that the most potent Levante ever will be heading to our shores.

The Levante Trofeo packs a whopping 580 hp (433 kW) from a Ferrari-built 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 156 horsepower per litre. This grunt will get the SUV to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and will run to a top speed of 304 km/h.

“Aside from being one of the most powerful Maserati models ever, the Levante Trofeo’s sporting interior offers all the comfort of a prestigious SUV. It is built to the enduring principles of a Maserati grand touring vehicle,” says Rens Rademeyer, Dealer Principal at Maserati Johannesburg.

“Interest in the Levante Trofeo has already been overwhelming. The first unit, a specially numbered Launch Edition in Blu Emozione Matte, will arrive in the first quarter of 2020, with bespoke units following soon thereafter,” says Rademeyer.

Pricing is estimated to be around R3,5 million for a fully spec’d car.