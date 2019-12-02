Bugatti Veyron Maintenance Costs are Astronomical

While the headline is not all that surprising considering the calibre of car we are discussing, some of the numbers below are just flat out crazy.

Mr Manny Khoshbin has decided to put a YouTube video together for us about how much it costs to maintain the mighty Bugatti Veyron and his costs are doubled since he owns two.

To start off, Bugatti recommends you keep your Veyron in optimum condition just in case you decide to hop in one day and do 250 mph (400 km/h). All fluids need to be changed once a year at a cool $25,000 (approx. R367k). Why so much you may ask? The Veyron has a whopping 16 drain plugs or twice as many compared to another exotic yet much more affordable performance vehicle from the VW Group.

Bugatti also advises owners to replace the tyres every couple of years (2 to 3 according to Manny) setting you back $38,000 (approx. R558k). The wheels themselves need to be replaced every 10,000 miles (16,093 km) which will sting your wallet to the tune of $50,000 (approx. R734k).

Some quick and easy maths shows that maintenance costs for a Bugatti Veyron is over $100,000 in just a few years.