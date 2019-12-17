New Jaguar F-Type Pricing for South Africa

Jaguar South Africa has decided to release the pricing for the refreshed F-Type ahead of its arrival next year.

There are a whopping 24 variants of F-Type offered but just eight will make their way to SA shores.

Pricing as follows;

P300 R-Dynamic: R1,188,140

P380 R-Dynamic: R1,451,000

P380 AWD First Edition: R1,590,712

P575 R AWD: R2 325 049

Convertible P300 R-Dynamic: R1,186,240

Convertible P380 R-Dynamic: R1,449,200

Convertible P380 AWD First Edition: R1,584,512

Convertible P575 R AWD: R2,323,449

Our pick of the bunch is obviously the R variants as they pack an angry 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 423 kW and 700 Nm. This has dropped the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to 3.7 seconds and is enough grunt to run all the way to a limited top speed of 300 km/h.