New Jaguar F-Type Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Jaguar South Africa has decided to release the pricing for the refreshed F-Type ahead of its arrival next year.

There are a whopping 24 variants of F-Type offered but just eight will make their way to SA shores.

Pricing as follows;

  • P300 R-Dynamic: R1,188,140
  • P380 R-Dynamic: R1,451,000
  • P380 AWD First Edition: R1,590,712
  • P575 R AWD: R2 325 049
  • Convertible P300 R-Dynamic: R1,186,240
  • Convertible P380 R-Dynamic: R1,449,200
  • Convertible P380 AWD First Edition: R1,584,512
  • Convertible P575 R AWD: R2,323,449

Our pick of the bunch is obviously the R variants as they pack an angry 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 423 kW and 700 Nm. This has dropped the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to 3.7 seconds and is enough grunt to run all the way to a limited top speed of 300 km/h.

