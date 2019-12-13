Rally-Inspired Toyota Yaris GR-4 Leaked

Toyota gave us a teaser of the Yaris GR-4 a few weeks back and although it was meant to be revealed last month, wildfires in Australia pushed the date to January 2020 at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Unfortunately, someone has gone and ruined their party early showing the hot hatch fully uncovered during a shoot in Australia.

The regular Toyota Yaris sports four doors but this hardcore little number has just two and looks a lot more aggressive than the car it is based on. A roof-mounted spoiler, some flared arches, more prominent grille, dual exhaust tips and rally-style mud flaps all add to the overall menacing demeanour.

Inside you will find a manual gearbox with a normal handbrake and some sports bucket seats.

Unlike the Yaris GRMN, the GR-4 variant will make use of all-wheel-drive and although this will add weight, it will likely gain power and provide immense grip levels through the corners.

According to Wheels (the source of the leak), it will come standard with a host of nice-to-have features like front and rear PDC, radar-guided cruise control and much more so don’t expect it to be cheap.

Will it come to South Africa? At this stage, nothing is confirmed but the GRMN never actually arrived for customers in SA so don’t hold your breath.