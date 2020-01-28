News

Alfa Romeo Developing Meaner Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA With 460 kW says Report

By Zero2Turbo

Alfa Romeo is busy preparing for a big reveal in June and although it may be a small crossover, we are secretly hoping it is a hotter version of the Giulia.

Related Posts

Limited Edition Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Zeus Is a Winner

Alfa Romeo Has Officially Axed The 4C

US site Mopar Insiders reports that the Italian firm could revive its historic GTA nameplate for the new model, which is also expected to weigh around 20kg less than the standard model.

The new ‘Quadrifoglio GTA’ is likely to use an uprated version of the standard model’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 producing as much as 460 kW.

If the report turns out to be the real deal, we’re going to see the Giulia GTA on June 24 during a special event organized in Milan to mark the company’s milestone – 110th anniversary.

You might also like
News

Limited Edition Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Zeus Is a Winner

News

Alfa Romeo Has Officially Axed The 4C

News

Alfa Romeo Axe Plans For New 8C, GTV and Large SUV

News

This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Packs A Whopping 670 HP (500 kW)

News

Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 Headed For Auction

News

Alfa Romeo Launch Limited ‘Nring Edition’ Of The Giulia and Stelvio…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us