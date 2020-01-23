Ferrari Drops Epic Video On SF90 Stradale Manufacture

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a hugely important car for the brand as it is not only their first mainstream production plug-in hybrid hypercar but also effectively the most powerful production car of the brand in its entire history.

The feedback the Italian manufacturer received was astonishing as the car officially sold out just days after the reveal.

Ferrari took to YouTube to share a behind the scenes look at how the incredible new hypercar is manufactured and its a brilliant 10-minute watch. It’s not a purely engineering video with people talking about the machines and robots used on the assembly lines but rather a short journey around the Maranello factory through beautifully shot footage.

As a reminder, the twin-turbo V8 in this prancing horse has been bored out to 4-litres and thanks to an improved intake and exhaust routing, the engine makes 769 hp (573 kW) and 800 Nm of torque on its own. The additional 217 hp (162 kW) comes from three electric motors (one powering each front wheel, and one stacked between the engine and gearbox). Powered by a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted just behind the passenger compartment and spanning the width of the chassis, the car can cover up to 25 km (15.5 miles) in electric-only mode, and can reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h (84 mph) on battery power. Pop it into EV-mode and you will find yourself driving the first front-wheel-drive Ferrari ever.

Scuderia South Africa is expecting the car to hit our shores in the first quarter of 2021.