News

Nissan GT-R Final Edition Reportedly Coming 2022 With 710 HP (530 kW)

By Zero2Turbo
GT-R50 pictured

The Nissan 370Z is set to be replaced fairly soon with a new Z car in the works but what about a new Nissan GT-R?

If the report from Best Car Web is accurate, then we will not see the next-gen GT-R for quite some time as they are suggesting we can expect to see a Final Edition packing 710 hp (530 kW) in 2022. If that output seems familiar, that’s because the special model will allegedly use the same powertrain as the GT-R50 by Italdesign and its potent 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque.

Related Posts

Next-Gen Nissan GT-R To Pack Hybrid Power

Nissan 400Z Takes Shape With Renderings After Teaser Shown

If this is true, the R35 GT-R will be nearly 15 years old by then, and this swan song is expected to be a limited-run affair capped at approximately 20 units.

The report continues to mention that the GT-R R35 Final Edition will cost 40 million yen in Japan which works out to around R6,3 million.

This all needs to be taken with a pinch of salt for now but it would make sense for the Japanese manufacturer to make use of the powerful unit if it is already tested and ready to use.

Source Best Car Web
You might also like
News

Next-Gen Nissan GT-R To Pack Hybrid Power

News

Nissan 400Z Takes Shape With Renderings After Teaser Shown

News

New Nissan ‘400Z’ Teased In Official Clip

News

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Production Version Revealed On Track

News

GT-R Powered Nissan Juke Can Be Yours For Just R13 Million

Crash

Tesla Model X Rear Ripped Off By Nissan GT-R Jumping Red Light in Florida

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us