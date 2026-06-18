Next BMW M3 Confirmed Without Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

BMW is preparing a new-generation M3, but unlike several of its rivals, the Bavarian brand is staying committed to pure combustion performance.

While the company has already previewed the future electric M3 with the M Concept Neue Klasse, BMW M boss Frank van Meel has confirmed that the petrol-powered M3 will avoid the plug-in hybrid route taken by competitors.

BMW M Rejects Plug-In Hybrid Formula

Speaking about the next M3, van Meel explained that BMW M wants to preserve the character of its high-performance engines rather than pursuing a compromise between combustion and electrification.

Instead of adopting a full hybrid setup, BMW will continue to push internal combustion technology further with an upgraded version of its familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six.

New M Ignite Technology Keeps S58 Alive

Earlier this year, BMW announced that the S58 engine used in the current M2, M3 and M4 would receive a major update called M Ignite.

The motorsport-derived system introduces pre-chamber ignition technology, higher compression ratios and revised turbochargers designed to improve efficiency and emissions performance. It will also ensure compliance with stringent Euro 7 regulations.

According to van Meel, the upgraded engine is destined for future M cars, effectively confirming its place in the next-generation M3.

Two Different M3 Personalities

BMW’s future M3 line-up will split into two distinct models.

One will be a fully electric performance sedan based on the Neue Klasse architecture, while the combustion-powered version will sit alongside the regular 3 Series and adopt styling cues inspired by BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse design language.

This approach gives buyers a choice between traditional six-cylinder performance and a high-output EV alternative.

Rivals Have Taken a Different Path

BMW’s decision stands in contrast to several competitors.

Audi’s latest RS5 uses a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid producing 470 kW, while Mercedes-AMG launched the C63 with a 500 kW four-cylinder plug-in hybrid system in 2024.

Mercedes-AMG has since replaced that setup with the six-cylinder C53 featuring mild-hybrid assistance, with rumours suggesting that V8 power could eventually make a comeback.

Mild-Hybrid Assistance Will Remain

Although BMW has ruled out full hybridisation, the next M3 will still incorporate a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Like the current model, it will primarily support fuel-saving functions and allow broader stop-start operation under low-load driving conditions. However, the system will not provide the kind of electric assistance seen in plug-in hybrids.