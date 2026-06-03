BMW M2 xDrive Debuts as the Fastest M2 Yet

The BMW M2 has spent the last five years standing apart from the rest of the modern M lineup for one simple reason: every kilowatt it produced went exclusively to the rear wheels. That changes now, because BMW has officially pulled the covers off the new BMW M2 xDrive, giving its smallest M car an all-wheel-drive setup for the very first time and putting the Audi RS 3 firmly in its sights.

How the BMW M2 xDrive all-wheel-drive system works

At the heart of the new setup is BMW’s rear-focused M xDrive system, which uses a fully variable all-wheel-drive configuration. Under normal driving conditions, the full 473 hp (353 kW) is channelled to the rear axle, preserving the playful character enthusiasts expect from the M2. Only when additional traction is needed does an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch transfer torque to the front axle.

BMW says the added grip brings more confidence in slippery conditions such as rain, ice or snow, but it also sharpens the car’s abilities on circuit. The extra traction has trimmed the benchmark sprint time too, with the M2 xDrive now capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. That makes it 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive automatic version and slightly faster than the Audi RS 3.

Keep the throttle pinned and the compact M machine will reach 200 km/h (124 mph) in 12.8 seconds. Buyers who tick the optional M Driver’s Package can also unlock a top speed of 285 km/h (177 mph).

As expected, BMW hasn’t simply added front driveshafts and called it a day. The M xDrive system works alongside an Active M Differential on the rear axle, constantly distributing torque between the rear wheels to maximise traction and stability. Drivers can also tailor the drivetrain behaviour through various selectable modes, including a pure rear-wheel-drive setting that disables stability control entirely. Anyone familiar with the bigger M3 and M4 will recognise the formula immediately.

Power still comes from the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six paired to BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox. Output remains unchanged at 473 hp (353 kW), but the engine now introduces BMW’s latest “M Ignite” combustion technology.

This newly patented pre-chamber combustion process has been adapted from BMW’s motorsport programme and is designed to reduce fuel consumption during high-load driving situations while also helping future M cars comply with stricter Euro 7 emissions regulations. According to BMW, drivers who regularly take their cars onto the track should notice improved efficiency, allowing for more laps between fuel stops.

Visually, the M2 xDrive sticks closely to the standard car, although it rides on staggered wheel sizes as standard, with 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch items at the rear. Buyers can also option track-focused tyres and upgraded M Compound brakes for even sharper performance. BMW is additionally introducing a fresh BMW Individual colour called Borusan Turkish Blue.

BMW South Africa has confirmed that the new M2 xDrive will launch in the fourth quarter of this year with pricing announced closer to the time. We estimate the price to be around R1.7m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the BMW M2 xDrive still feel rear-wheel drive?

A: Yes. BMW says the M xDrive system remains heavily rear-biased, only sending power to the front wheels when extra traction is required.

Q: How powerful is the new BMW M2 xDrive?

A: The M2 xDrive produces 473 hp (353 kW) from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine.

Q: How fast is the BMW M2 xDrive?

A: BMW claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h (177 mph) with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Q: Does the BMW M2 xDrive have a manual gearbox?

A: No. The xDrive version is only available with BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel-drive M2 still offers a six-speed manual option.

Q: What is BMW M Ignite technology?

A: It is a new pre-chamber combustion system derived from BMW motorsport that improves efficiency under heavy load while helping future M cars meet Euro 7 emissions standards.

Q: When will the BMW M2 xDrive arrive in South Africa?

A: It will launch in the fourth quarter of this year with pricing announced closer to the time.