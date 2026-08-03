NOVITEC Gives Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider a Sharper Carbon Look and More Character

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider is already one of the most dramatic front-engined V12 grand tourers on sale, but NOVITEC believes there is still room for improvement. The German tuning specialist has introduced a comprehensive upgrade package that enhances the Spider’s styling, handling, soundtrack and exclusivity without compromising the character of Ferrari’s naturally aspirated masterpiece.

Exposed Carbon Enhancements Improve Style and Aerodynamics

NOVITEC’s exterior package focuses on both aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency. Every component is manufactured from exposed carbon fibre with a high-gloss finish, giving the Spider a more aggressive appearance while also contributing to greater stability at higher speeds.

At the front, a new lip spoiler works alongside redesigned side intake surrounds to create a more purposeful look and help improve airflow. The centre intake, vertical grille bars and the trim panel between the headlights have also been replaced with carbon components.

Further carbon upgrades include:

Bonnet air outlet surrounds

Trim pieces behind the front wheel arches

Rocker panels

Exterior mirror covers

Engine bay panels

Carbon air filter housings

At the rear, NOVITEC fits a three-piece lip spoiler together with a matching carbon diffuser to complete the transformation while generating additional downforce.

New NF12 Forged Wheels Make Their Debut

One of the biggest highlights of the package is the debut of the new NOVITEC NF12 forged wheel design, developed in partnership with Vossen.

The five Y-shaped spokes flow elegantly into the rim and are paired with a centre-lock inspired hub cover. Extensive CNC machining and strategically placed cut-outs help reduce weight without sacrificing strength.

Like NOVITEC’s other wheel options for the 12Cilindri, the NF12 is available in multiple colours and finishes, including brushed, polished and buffed variants.

The showcased Spider features:

Front: 21-inch 10J wheels with 275/35 ZR21 tyres

Rear: 22-inch 12J wheels with 325/30 ZR22 tyres

The staggered setup further emphasises the Ferrari’s low, wedge-shaped proportions.

Lower Ride Height for Sharper Handling

To complement the larger forged wheels, NOVITEC installs specially developed sports springs that reduce the ride height by approximately 30 mm.

The lower centre of gravity not only improves the Spider’s stance but also delivers more responsive handling and greater agility through corners.

High-Performance Exhaust Unlocks More Emotion

Power still comes from Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, but NOVITEC has developed a bespoke exhaust system to extract more performance and a more engaging soundtrack.

The system features actively controlled butterfly valves, allowing drivers to switch between a more restrained tone and a far more aggressive V12 soundtrack.

Customers can choose between:

Stainless steel construction

Ultra-lightweight INCONEL construction, the same material widely used in Formula 1

For those wanting something even more exotic, the INCONEL version can be specified with optional 999 fine gold plating, which helps dissipate heat more efficiently.

NOVITEC also offers insulated sports catalytic converters to further optimise performance.

The finishing touch comes from specially designed tailpipes that integrate neatly into the rear bumper and are available in either matte black or 999 fine gold finishes.

Bespoke Interior Finishing

The customisation doesn’t stop on the outside.

NOVITEC also offers a fully bespoke interior programme for the Ferrari 12Cilindri range, allowing owners to specify premium leather and Alcantara upholstery in virtually any colour combination imaginable.

The result is a cabin tailored to each owner’s individual taste while maintaining the luxurious feel expected of Ferrari’s flagship V12 grand tourer.