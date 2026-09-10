BMW M Celebrates 100 Years of Nürburgring With Nine Special Editions

BMW M and BMW Motorrad are marking the Nürburgring’s 100th anniversary in 2027 with a collection of nine special-edition performance machines.

Called the 100 Jahre Nürburgring edition, the range consists of six BMW M cars and three BMW Motorrad models, all sharing exclusive styling inspired by the legendary German circuit.

Six BMW M Models Get The Nürburgring Treatment

The car line-up includes the BMW M2, M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupé, M5 Sedan and M5 Touring.

Each model is finished in historical Nürburgring Green, developed specifically for the anniversary collection, although Black Sapphire metallic will also be offered. Special graphics incorporate the Nürburgring silhouette, 100 Years branding and Nürburgring since 1927 lettering.

Depending on the model, buyers also get anniversary graphics across the doors, C-pillars or rear quarters, along with distinctive roof stripes and green detailing on selected wheels and kidney grilles.

Inside, black upholstery is contrasted by green and white stitching. The six-cylinder cars also feature an M Alcantara steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker.

BMW M Ignite Technology

The M2, M3 and M4 models use BMW’s new M Ignite pre-chamber ignition technology, introduced during 2026.

The system is designed to improve combustion efficiency under heavy loads, reducing fuel consumption during hard driving while helping the engines meet Euro 7 requirements without sacrificing performance.

Three Limited BMW Motorrad Editions

BMW Motorrad joins the celebrations with special versions of the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR.

Each motorcycle will be limited to just 100 examples worldwide.

The bikes receive Nürburgring Green paint, anniversary graphics, carbon wheels with green detailing, black chassis components and Alcantara-look seats embroidered with 100. Each also features an individually marked one of 100 airbox cover.

Equipment includes the M Track Package, while selected models also receive an M Cover Kit, anniversary motorcycle mat and rear paddock stand.

When Can You Order Them?

The BMW M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupé, M5 Sedan and M5 Touring 100 Jahre Nürburgring editions will be available to order from September 2026.

The BMW M2 version follows in January 2027, while availability details for the three BMW Motorrad models will be announced separately.

With nine machines wearing the anniversary treatment, BMW is using the Nürburgring’s centenary to celebrate a circuit that remains central to the development of its M cars and motorcycles.