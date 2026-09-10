Brad Binder Leaves MotoGP To Join BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team For 2027

South African motorcycle racing star Brad Binder will leave MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season to begin a new chapter with BMW Motorrad Motorsport in the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Binder will join the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team for 2027, where he will race the BMW M 1000 RR alongside former teammate Miguel Oliveira. The move brings together two riders who already know each other extremely well after sharing garages across several Grand Prix categories.

Brad Binder Makes The Switch From MotoGP To WorldSBK

Binder’s arrival represents a major signing for BMW’s WorldSBK programme.

The 30-year-old South African has spent his entire senior Grand Prix career climbing through the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP ranks, but will now make the switch to production-based superbike racing for the first time.

Binder made his international Moto3 debut in 2012 and enjoyed his breakthrough season four years later, winning the 2016 Moto3 World Championship. A successful spell in Moto2 followed before he graduated to MotoGP for the 2020 season.

Since reaching motorcycle racing’s premier class, Binder has claimed two MotoGP victories along with nine additional podium finishes. He will become a BMW Motorrad Motorsport factory rider when he makes his WorldSBK debut in 2027.

Binder And Oliveira Reunited At BMW

The move also reunites Binder with Miguel Oliveira, a rider he knows particularly well.

The pair previously raced as teammates across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP and will now share a garage once again, this time aboard the BMW M 1000 RR.

Oliveira joined BMW’s WorldSBK operation for the 2026 season following seven years in MotoGP. His debut campaign has already produced four podium finishes, and BMW recently confirmed that the Portuguese rider will remain with the team for 2027 and beyond.

BMW will therefore head into 2027 with two experienced former MotoGP riders spearheading its factory WorldSBK effort.

BMW Believes Binder Can Fight For The WorldSBK Title

BMW Motorrad Motorsport boss Sven Blusch believes Binder has the potential to adapt quickly to both the M 1000 RR and the different demands of WorldSBK.

More importantly, Binder is not approaching the move simply as a change of scenery. According to BMW, the South African has made his ambitions clear and intends to challenge for the WorldSBK title.

Blusch also believes the combination of Binder and Oliveira could prove particularly effective, pointing to their different riding styles, personalities and extensive history together as teammates.

For South African motorsport fans, Binder’s move should add significant interest to the 2027 WorldSBK season as one of the country’s most successful motorcycle racers takes on an entirely new challenge.

What Happens To Danilo Petrucci?

Binder’s arrival means Danilo Petrucci’s time with BMW’s WorldSBK programme will conclude at the end of the 2026 season.

That does not necessarily mean his relationship with BMW Motorrad Motorsport is over. The manufacturer has confirmed that discussions are underway regarding possible opportunities for Petrucci in other projects beyond WorldSBK.

A Huge New Chapter For Brad Binder

Moving from MotoGP to WorldSBK is a significant career change, particularly after spending seven seasons competing at the highest level of Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

Binder will need time to adapt to the BMW M 1000 RR, Pirelli tyres and the unique demands of WorldSBK, but BMW clearly believes it has secured a rider capable of becoming a championship contender.

With Binder and Oliveira reunited and both carrying extensive MotoGP experience, BMW’s 2027 rider pairing is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing on the WorldSBK grid.