BYD Eyes Dubai For Yangwang U9 Xtreme’s 500 KM/H Attempt

BYD wants to take the Yangwang U9 Xtreme past 500 km/h (310.69 mph), with Dubai earmarked for a potential attempt in November 2026. Executive vice president Stella Li has outlined the plan, although the location and timing still need to be finalised.

Dubai Could Host The Next High-Speed Run

According to Li, the team is looking for a straight road approximately 15 km long and intends to work with Dubai police to identify a suitable stretch.

There is still some uncertainty over where the attempt will happen. Earlier reporting suggested a return to Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg facility, while Li named Dubai in a July interview. BYD has yet to publicly confirm the final venue, permissions or a firm date.

Just 3.78 KM/H From The Target

The U9 Xtreme already has a 496.22 km/h top-speed run to its name. Racing driver Marc Basseng achieved that figure at ATP Papenburg on 14 September 2025.

Its four electric motors deliver approximately 2,977 hp (2,220 kW), leaving a gap of just 3.78 km/h between its recorded maximum and the 500 km/h milestone. Reaching that number would mean a top speed of 310.69 mph, rather than the rounded 310 mph often quoted.

As we covered when BYD first outlined its next 500 km/h attempt, another run has been on the agenda for several months. The remaining question is where the team will get its opportunity.

How It Compares With Bugatti And Koenigsegg

For perspective, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ reached 490.48 km/h (304.77 mph) during a single-direction run in 2019. The Koenigsegg Agera RS recorded a two-way average of 447.19 km/h (277.87 mph) in 2017.

Those figures require some context. A peak speed in one direction and an average from runs in opposite directions measure different things, so they should not be treated as directly interchangeable records.

For BYD, the immediate target is clear: turn an already extraordinary speed into a number beginning with five.