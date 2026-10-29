ABT RS5-R Gives the Audi RS5 Avant an Aggressive New Look

Factory performance cars have made life harder for tuners. When manufacturers already offer outrageous power, aggressive styling and extensive personalisation, an aftermarket upgrade needs to deliver something properly different.

ABT’s answer is the RS5-R. Limited to 130 examples across the Audi RS5 Saloon and Avant, it adds more power, a substantial carbon fibre makeover and a chassis package to match.

ABT RS5-R Pushes Hybrid Power to 720 hp

The standard RS5’s 630 hp (470 kW) is hardly modest, but ABT’s Power S upgrade raises combined output to 710 hp (530 kW). Torque climbs from approximately 826 Nm (609 lb-ft) to 904 Nm (667 lb-ft).

The twin-turbo V6 contributes 583 hp (435 kW) to that combined figure. ABT has not detailed any internal engine changes in the supplied information, so the precise scope of the modifications remains unclear. The upgraded setup requires super unleaded fuel.

That gives the RS5-R another 8 hp (60 kW) over the factory car. No acceleration figures or top speed claims accompany the supplied details, although the additional output should give an already rapid Audi considerably more urgency.

Carbon Fibre Bodywork Turns Up the Aggression

The RS5 already has plenty of road presence. ABT builds on that with its own front spoiler, side skirts, wheelarch louvres, mirror caps and rear wing.

Buyers can choose between gloss exposed carbon fibre and a matt carbon camouflage finish. Neither is likely to appeal to anyone hoping to slip through traffic unnoticed.

The Avant looks particularly well suited to the treatment, with its extended roofline and larger rear wing giving the modifications a more cohesive appearance. The saloon receives its own rear spoiler as part of the conversion.

Forged Wheels and Revised Suspension

ABT pairs the bodywork with 22-inch forged wheels, lowering springs and upgraded anti-roll bars.

The aim is a more sporting setup, alongside the lower stance demanded by those larger wheels and additional aero components. Whether that improves the standard car’s everyday balance will need to be judged from behind the wheel.

Visually, though, the result leaves little doubt about where this RS5 sits in the pecking order.

Alcantara and Limited-Edition Cabin Details

Inside, ABT adds more Alcantara, carbon fibre shift paddles, branded door sills and new floor mats.

Badging identifies the car as one of the 130 examples, giving the cabin a reminder that this is something beyond a factory RS5. The changes follow the same approach as the exterior: take Audi’s starting point and make it considerably more conspicuous.

ABT RS5-R Package Costs €65,000

The conversion is priced at €65,000 (approx. R1.2m) with the donor Audi RS5 purchased separately.

It is a substantial premium for a car that already offers serious performance straight from the factory. But the RS5-R’s appeal rests on exclusivity, visual impact and the opportunity to own an Audi that goes further than the standard options list allows.

For 130 customers, that could be reason enough.