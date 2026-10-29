Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Revealed With Bold Two-Tone Styling

Lamborghini has given the Temerario a darker edge with the new “Tettonero” capsule. Developed by Centro Stile, the limited-edition configuration pairs five striking body colours with black exterior sections and a selection of bespoke cabin finishes.

The launch car combines Giallo Inti yellow with Nero Noctis black, making the contrast immediately obvious. Personalisation is central to the package, with matching details carrying the exterior colour scheme into the cockpit.

Five Colours With A Blacked-Out Finish

Buyers can choose from Giallo Inti, Arancio Xanto, Blu Cepheus, Verde Scandal and Viola Pasifae. Each is paired with a Nero Noctis bonnet and roof, giving the Temerario a more pronounced two-tone appearance.

Further black accents draw attention to the front splitter, hexagonal design elements, rear diffuser, Lamborghini lettering and engine surround. Additional Nero Noctis detailing is available for the bonnet and front bumper, while high-gloss black finishes extend to the bumpers, mirrors and wheels.

The concept follows the Urus SE Tettonero capsule presented at Milan Design Week 2026, applying the same emphasis on contrasting colours to Lamborghini’s V8 hybrid supercar.

Bespoke Details Inside The Temerario Tettonero

Inside, Nero Ade upholstery provides a dark base for Grigio Octans contrast stitching and the seats’ hexagonal Q-citura pattern. Buyers can also specify stitching matched to the exterior paint.

Embroidered Lamborghini logos feature on the headrests, with Tettonero lettering on the door panels. Behind the seats, a stitched two-tone outline recreates the Temerario’s rear profile, picking up the chosen body colour.

A dedicated matt carbon-fibre plaque on the driver’s side identifies the limited-edition model. The supplied announcement does not specify how many examples will be built.

Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Pricing And Availability

Pricing, production numbers and South African allocation have not been supplied.

Our earlier report on Lamborghini Temerario pricing for South Africa provides background on the standard model, although those historical figures should not be treated as Tettonero pricing.