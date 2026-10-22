OMODA C4 Confirmed As First Chery Group Model To Be Built In South Africa

The OMODA C4 will lead Chery Group’s move into South African vehicle manufacturing, becoming its first locally built model at the Rosslyn plant in Gauteng.

Petrol, hybrid and fully electric versions are planned for the South African market, giving the new crossover a broad range of powertrain options when it arrives in 2027.

Rosslyn Plant Prepares For OMODA C4 Production

Chery Group acquired Nissan South Africa’s Rosslyn manufacturing facility earlier this year. Work ahead of production includes infrastructure and utility upgrades, together with a programme to bring more South African suppliers into the manufacturing process.

The aim is to increase locally sourced content as production develops, giving the investment a wider role in the country’s automotive industry.

Shannon Gahagan, Head of Brand and Marketing for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, says the decision reflects the company’s long-term ambitions here, with the C4 establishing a manufacturing presence while expanding customer choice.

The announcement follows earlier plans for Jetour T1 and T2 production at the Rosslyn facility.

Petrol, Hybrid And Electric Versions Planned

South African buyers will have three powertrain types to choose from: conventional petrol, hybrid electric and battery electric.

Local assembly is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027, starting with the hybrid. Petrol and fully electric production are planned to follow. Imported C4 models are expected to reach the market earlier in 2027, ahead of the Rosslyn-built vehicles.

Angular Styling And A Technology-Focused Cabin

Originally unveiled as the C3, the crossover adopts OMODA’s Cyber Mecha design language. Sharp bodywork, sculpted sides and distinctive lighting give it a futuristic look aimed at younger buyers.

That approach carries into a wraparound cockpit, where connectivity and everyday convenience are central to the cabin design.

Equipment shown internationally includes a 13.2-inch central display, a 540-degree panoramic camera system and 50 W wireless phone charging. South African specifications still need to be confirmed, so these features should be treated as a preview of what could be offered locally.

OMODA C4 South African Pricing And Launch Details

OMODA has yet to announce local pricing, the final equipment list or a firm launch date. Further details will follow closer to the C4’s South African introduction.