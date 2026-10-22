Martin Brundle Gets A Five-Car Gunther Werks Porsche Tribute

Gunther Werks has revealed a five-car tribute to Martin Brundle, combining its Porsche 993-based Turbo with a design led by his daughter, Charlie.

The California company’s Brundle Edition Turbo celebrates a career spanning Formula 1, world championship-winning sports car racing and decades behind the microphone. Its most personal touches, however, come from bringing father and daughter together on the same project.

A Helmet-Inspired Design By Charlie Brundle

Charlie Brundle, an automotive designer, has drawn on her father’s racing helmet for the car’s distinctive two-tone pearl paintwork.

The hand-painted finish gives the wide-bodied 993 a clear connection to Brundle’s racing years, while bespoke forged magnesium wheels complete the exterior treatment. It is a more personal approach to a special edition, with the design rooted in the family’s motorsport history.

For Charlie, the project offered a chance to translate her father’s achievements into something they could create together.

Gunther Werks is hardly short of dramatic Porsche builds, as its slantnose-inspired F-26 already demonstrated. This one puts the emphasis on the story behind the car.

A Cabin Full Of Brundle References

The bespoke interior continues that theme with details drawn from Brundle’s time in racing.

Colours associated with the Formula 1 cars he drove appear in the seat bolsters, while dedicated Brundle Edition sill plates mark out the limited run.

Perhaps the best detail is the line stitched into the dashboard: ‘The most important bit of the car is the nut holding the steering wheel.’

It brings some of Brundle’s familiar humour into a cabin otherwise built around serious performance. He also points to the underlying car’s usability as a major part of its appeal, praising its ability to combine race car pace with civilised road manners.

Air-Cooled Flat-Six With 860 HP (641 kW)

Underneath the special finishes sits Gunther Werks’ extensively re-engineered interpretation of the Porsche 993 Turbo.

Its air-cooled, turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six produces up to 860 hp (641 kW) and 827 Nm (610 lb-ft) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox adds another reason for keen drivers to pay attention.

That makes it a very different proposition from the naturally aspirated Gunther Werks GXR-Evo, while retaining the company’s focus on an involving, analogue driving experience.

Just Five Examples Will Be Built

Gunther Werks has confirmed a production run of only five Brundle Edition Turbos. Pricing has not been announced.

For context, the regular Turbo reportedly costs around £1.25 million (approximately R27.41 million). The bespoke design and tiny production run suggest a premium is likely, although no figure has been confirmed.

For the eventual owners, the appeal goes beyond the power output. This is a family collaboration celebrating one of motorsport’s most recognisable personalities, wrapped around a thoroughly reworked air-cooled 911.