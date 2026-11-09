Amalgam’s 1:8 Scale Bugatti Tourbillon Costs R400,000

Amalgam Collection has given the Bugatti Tourbillon its 1:8 scale treatment. The British model maker lists two versions of the hypercar at $24,095 (approx. R396k) each, with more than 300 hours of hand assembly going into every example. At over 58 cm long, either one will take up a fair bit of shelf space.

Bugatti Tourbillon Signature Edition Limited to 199 Models

The Signature edition pairs Aerolithe and Aventurine in a two-tone finish, with production capped at 199 examples. Amalgam spent more than 3,000 hours developing the replica, working from Bugatti’s own CAD files, paint codes and material specifications. Bugatti’s design and engineering teams reviewed the prototype before it went into production.

A small team assembles each car by hand from thousands of parts, including cast pieces, photo-etched details and CNC-machined metal components. Amalgam also offers bespoke builds for owners who want a miniature finished to their own specification.

Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang Gets Its Own 1:8 Scale Replica

The second version recreates the Grigio and Italian Red Tourbillon that Bugatti used to reveal its Équipe Pur Sang package on 20 March 2025. It follows the same hand-built process as the Signature edition and can also be commissioned to an owner’s specification. Amalgam describes it as a limited edition, with the production total yet to be stated on its listing.