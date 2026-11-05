Toyota GR Yaris Gets Aero Performance Package in South Africa

Toyota has made the Aero Performance Package standard across the South African GR Yaris range. Both the manual and automatic Rally models get the adjustable rear wing and five other changes developed by Gazoo Racing to improve cooling, manage airflow and keep the hot hatch more settled at speed.

What the GR Yaris Aero Performance Package adds

The adjustable rear wing is the most obvious change. Toyota says it improves high-speed stability and helps limit side-to-side movement under hard braking. Up front, a new lip spoiler reduces lift, while a vented aluminium bonnet shaped like the carbon-fibre item on the GRMN Yaris lets hot air escape from the engine bay.

Ducts behind the front wheels relieve pressure in the wheel arches to improve steering feel and stability on corner entry. Vents in the rear bumper give trapped air a way out to reduce drag, while a panel beneath the fuel tank smooths airflow under the car.

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance price in South Africa

Both models come in Rally spec with the Aero Performance Package fitted as standard.

Toyota GR Yaris 1.6T GR-Four Rally MT — R969,600

Toyota GR Yaris 1.6T GR-Four Rally DAT — R999,000

Toyota includes a three-year/100,000 km warranty and a nine-service/90,000 km service plan. Service intervals are every 10,000 km.

Toyota GR Yaris engine and performance

The 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine makes 210 kW at 6,500 rpm and 390 Nm from 3,250 rpm. Both gearboxes send power to all four wheels through Toyota’s GR-Four system.

Toyota claims 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h for both versions. Claimed fuel consumption is 8.2 L/100 km for the manual and 9.1 L/100 km for the automatic.