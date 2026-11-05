Ferrari Luce Sold Out for 2027 Before First Deliveries

he Ferrari Luce’s styling has been dividing opinion since its May debut, but Maranello already has buyers for every example it plans to sell in 2027. That’s before a single customer has taken delivery of Ferrari’s first fully electric car.

Ferrari Luce Deliveries Start Before the End of 2026

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that production is on schedule. The first few cars are due before the end of 2026, with deliveries picking up in 2027. Vigna put the wait for a new order at roughly a year. Ferrari has yet to disclose how many cars make up its 2027 allocation.

Ferrari Will Build the Luce in a New Maranello Facility

The Luce is assembled at Ferrari’s new facility, which also produces its electric motors, battery packs and other key components. Production will rise gradually as the plant gets up to speed. That may help explain why the allocation filled so quickly, although Ferrari’s undisclosed sales target makes it difficult to gauge the scale of demand.

Ferrari Luce Test Drives Begin in Early 2027

Ferrari has shown the Luce at more than 50 private presentations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, as well as five public events. Vigna said seeing the car in person helped prospective buyers understand its design. International media drives are planned for the first quarter of 2027, with customer test drives to follow.

Ferrari Luce Costs More Than the V12 Purosangue

Ferrari says Luce buyers come from a mix of markets, though it has yet to say how many already own a Ferrari. In the US, the Luce starts at $560,800 (R9,176,763), a $122,190 (R1,999,481) premium over the V12-powered Purosangue. The Ferrari Luce is also headed to South Africa.

Ferrari’s Order Book Stretches Into 2028

The rest of Ferrari’s planned 2027 production is already spoken for, with some customers waiting until 2028. The company still has two launches due before the end of 2026. A road-going model inspired by the 296 Challenge is one possibility, pending confirmation from Ferrari.

For all the debate about the Luce’s looks, Ferrari has found enough buyers for its first full year of deliveries. The next test comes when customers get behind the wheel and Ferrari starts building more of them.