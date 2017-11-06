Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Video

The Fastest Honda S2000 In The World Did A 6.78s Quarter Mile

By Zero2Turbo

Although this is based on a Honda S2000, it is quite hard to call it one as it has been build specifically for drag racing and now packs 1,500 hp.

Amazingly, the builders were able to keep the original F22 engine, but added a turbocharger and many other upgrades to give it a crazy out of over 375 hp per cylinder.

This car was able to complete the quarter-mile in just 6.78 seconds at 203 mph (326 km/h).

How does someone make a four-cylinder car so fast. It is an incredible feat that must been seen to be believed.

Comments

