Sterckenn Performance Parts For BMW M2, M3 and M4

BMW tuning company Sterckenn recently released some aero enhancements for the M2, M3 and M4 in a bid to rival BMW’s own M Performance part range.

The enhancements appear to fit over the existing body panels which should mean that they are easy to fit and reversible should the need arise. All appear to have been produced in lightweight carbon fibre with a mixture of naked gloss and painted finishes.

The M2 gets a set of front air inlet surrounds along with a new spoiler lip. The M3 and M4 package is a little more prominent with a front spoiler lip, front inlet surrounds, rear diffuser and a rear bootlid spoiler all designed with the BMW M4 GTS in mind.