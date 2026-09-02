LARTE Design Gives The BMW X7 A Wild Coloured Carbon Makeover

The current BMW X7 is heading towards the latter stages of its life cycle, but LARTE Design has given the flagship SUV a rather convincing reason not to look dated anytime soon.

Its latest LARTE PERFORMANCE programme for the G07 X7 goes well beyond a conventional collection of carbon add-ons. Developed in Germany and available with coloured dry carbon components, the package substantially changes the appearance of the SUV while retaining the factory mounting points and functionality.

With BMW rapidly rolling Neue Klasse technology and design elements across its range, the current X7’s days at the top of the company’s SUV line-up in its present form are inevitably numbered. LARTE’s answer is to turn the existing G07 into something far more individual.

Giving The Current BMW X7 A New Identity

BMW introduced the facelifted X7 in 2022, bringing one of the model’s most dramatic visual changes since its launch. The update introduced the controversial split-headlight arrangement, a redesigned front end and substantial cabin upgrades.

The rear, however, remained considerably more familiar.

LARTE Design has focused on both ends of the SUV, creating a package intended to make the X7 look less like a modified factory model and more like a standalone design.

At the back, there is a new carbon rear diffuser, additional rear bumper elements with aerodynamic fins and a roof spoiler. Together, the components give the large SUV a more aggressive finish without changing its underlying body structure.

A Full Dry Carbon Bonnet Changes The Front End

Arguably the biggest transformation comes from the bonnet.

Rather than simply fitting a carbon cover over the original panel, LARTE replaces the factory bonnet entirely. The new component is manufactured from 100% dry carbon fibre and features pronounced sculpting and integrated ventilation.

It attaches using the X7’s existing mounting locations, meaning no structural changes are required.

Combined with the redesigned grille surround, front bumper overlay, splitter and upper bumper inserts, the new bonnet gives the X7 a noticeably more purposeful appearance.

Coloured Carbon Fibre Takes Centre Stage

The two showcase vehicles demonstrate how dramatically the character of the package can change depending on specification.

One X7 combines an olive green body with matching green dry carbon fibre. Instead of contrasting with the paintwork, the carbon components blend into the overall finish, creating an almost continuous appearance from the bonnet through to the rear diffuser.

The second takes the opposite approach.

Here, violet carbon fibre is paired with pearl white paint, deliberately highlighting every modified component. The unusual colour is incorporated during the carbon production process rather than simply being applied over the finished surface.

Traditional black carbon fibre remains available for customers wanting a more familiar appearance.

Ten Components Make Up The Package

The complete exterior programme consists of ten main components:

Dry carbon fibre bonnet

Grille surround

Front bumper overlay

Front splitter

Upper front bumper inserts

Carbon fibre mirror caps

Side sill pads

Rear bumper overlays with aerodynamic fins

Roof spoiler

Dry carbon fibre rear diffuser

LARTE also offers forged 23-inch wheels separately.

Importantly, installation does not require cutting the body or making structural modifications. The components use the original mounting locations, while the vehicle’s parking sensors, cameras and factory driver assistance systems remain functional.

Compatible With BMW X7 Models From 2022 To 2026

The package has been developed for facelifted BMW X7 G07 models produced from 2022 to 2026 and can be fitted to both Luxury and M Sport derivatives.

The lack of permanent structural modifications should also appeal to owners who want a substantial exterior transformation without fundamentally altering the vehicle underneath.

Designed And Developed In Germany

Development of the X7 programme took place at LARTE Design’s facility in Erkrath near Düsseldorf, Germany.

The process includes 3D scanning, CAD development, clay modelling, carbon fibre production and hand finishing.

This particular project represents what the company calls its Customization Level 2 approach, where personalisation goes beyond interchangeable trim pieces and extends to major replacement components such as the bonnet.

Matching carbon fibre colour with the vehicle’s paint also allows customers to treat the two materials as part of a single exterior design rather than choosing the carbon finish as an afterthought.

For an X7 owner who isn’t interested in waiting to see what BMW does next, it is certainly one way of making the current flagship SUV stand apart.