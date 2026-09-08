BMW M350 Replaces M340i With 437 HP (326 kW) and Drift Mode

The next-generation BMW 3 Series is set to get a serious performance upgrade, with the new M350 taking over from the current M340i as the quickest non-M3 combustion-powered version of the sedan.

BMW has confirmed that the M350 will use a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine and deliver a substantial increase in power. It will also introduce something previously reserved for BMW’s full M cars: a dedicated drift mode.

BMW M350 Gets 437 hp From Straight-Six Engine

The BMW M350 will sit at the top of the regular 3 Series range, excluding the forthcoming M3, and will be the only non-M3 version to use BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six.

Power is rated at 437 hp (326 kW), while torque rises to 580 Nm (428 lb-ft). That represents gains of 50 hp and 30 lb-ft over the outgoing M340i.

The engine will be paired with BMW’s familiar eight-speed automatic transmission, with power sent to all four wheels through an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

For context, the current M340i produces 382 hp (285 kW) and 500 Nm, making the new M350 a meaningful step forward in performance.

BMW M350 Can Hit 100 km/h in 4.1 Seconds

The additional output gives the M350 some serious straight-line pace.

BMW claims a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 4.1 seconds. That puts it only 0.6 seconds behind the outgoing M3, highlighting just how close the M Performance model is getting to BMW’s full-fat M car.

Top speed will be limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

That makes the M350 considerably more than just a halfway house between the mainstream 3 Series models and the M3.

Drift Mode Comes to the BMW M350

One of the biggest changes for the M350 is the arrival of a dedicated drift mode.

Until now, this feature has been associated with BMW M models such as the M3. When activated, the system can direct all of the available drive to the rear axle, allowing the driver to deliberately break traction and hold a controlled slide.

There is a catch, however. BMW will not offer the drift mode from launch.

Instead, the feature is expected to arrive through a software update next year, meaning early M350 owners will have to wait before they can make full use of the system.

Steel Suspension and Optional Adaptive Dampers

The BMW M350 will come standard with conventional steel suspension, but buyers will have two adaptive damper options available.

One setup will prioritise comfort, while the second will feature a firmer calibration and carry BMW M branding for drivers looking for a sharper driving experience.

The M350 will also use a staggered tyre arrangement, with 245-section rubber at the front and wider 275-section tyres at the rear.

The combination should give the car a useful balance between everyday usability and the sharper handling expected from an M Performance model.

New BMW 3 Series Combustion Models Coming After i3

The next-generation combustion-powered BMW 3 Series will follow the launch of the new electric i3.

The first petrol-powered examples are expected to go on sale later this year, with customer deliveries likely to begin during early 2027.

BMW has not yet confirmed when the new M350 will reach South Africa, but the model is likely to be of particular interest locally given the popularity of the M340i xDrive.

Will BMW Bring Back the M340d as an M350d?

One question that remains unanswered is whether BMW will develop a diesel-powered performance 3 Series to replace the outgoing M340d.

At this stage, that seems unlikely.

Diesel’s declining popularity, combined with increasingly demanding emissions regulations including Euro 7, makes the business case for a high-performance diesel increasingly difficult.

BMW’s revised naming strategy could also be a clue. The company is dropping the traditional ‘i’ suffix that was previously used to distinguish petrol models from diesel ‘d’ variants.

That suggests the days of an M Performance diesel 3 Series could be numbered.

Four-Cylinder Engines Expected for Other 3 Series Models

While the M350 will retain its six-cylinder engine, the rest of the combustion-powered 3 Series range is expected to rely on four-cylinder powerplants.

BMW is expected to continue developing versions of its B48 petrol and B47 diesel engines for the next generation.

This will leave the M350 in a particularly interesting position within the range, as it will retain the character of a six-cylinder performance car while sitting below the next-generation M3.

Next BMW M3 Will Offer Petrol and Electric Power

The arrival of the M350 will also set the stage for the next-generation BMW M3.

BMW plans to offer the next M3 in both combustion and electric forms, creating two very different approaches to the performance sedan.

The electric M3 will use BMW’s new high-performance EV technology and a quad-motor setup, while the petrol version will continue with a turbocharged straight-six.

BMW M boss Frank van Meel has previously described the upcoming electric M3 as the combustion car’s ‘own natural enemy’, suggesting that BMW sees the two versions as complementary but very different interpretations of the M3 formula.