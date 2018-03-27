South AfricaNews

Ford South Africa Will Build New Ranger Raptor Engine In Port Elizabeth

By Zero2Turbo

Ford Motor Company of South Africa just announced they will be expanding their operations at it’s engine plant in Struandale, Port Elizabeth, where it will begin building the all-new diesel engine that will be used in the new Ranger Raptor.

“We are delighted to confirm that, as part of the R3-billion investment announced in November 2017, we are expanding both the capability and capacity of the Struandale engine plant for our current and future engine programmes,” said Jacques Brent, President of Ford Middle East and Africa.

Related Posts

Next Ford Focus RS Could Get 400 Hybrid Horsepower

The Ford Bronco is Back!

“The investment includes the installation of a sophisticated new assembly line for an all-new diesel engine programme that will, most notably, power the exciting new Ford Ranger Raptor when it is launched in 2019,” Brent added.

As a reminder, the Ranger Raptor will be packing a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder unit capable of producing 157 kW and 500 Nm of torque.

Scheduled to launch in South Africa in 2019, the new Ranger Raptor will be produced both in Thailand and at the Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, South Africa.

You might also like
News

Next Ford Focus RS Could Get 400 Hybrid Horsepower

Zero2Turbo

The Ford Bronco is Back!

News

Fourth Generation Ford Focus Snapped Ahead Of April Reveal

News

Bright Orange Ford Focus RS Heritage Edition For UK Only

News

Ford Ranger Raptor Revealed – Arriving In SA in 2019

News

Beastly 700 HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coming Next Year

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo