We Can Expect A New Audi Model Every 3 Weeks This Year

In a recent media communication from Audi, they indicated that more than 20 new launches will take place in 2018 which they are calling the “biggest model initiative in its history.”

They mention that it will be a challenging year with numerous phase-outs and its overall largest number of same-year model launches happening at once.

If we are expecting to see 20 new models this year, that roughly equates to a new model every three weeks from here on out.

We will see a new Q8, a host of redesigns to its existing lineup and a plethora of potential offerings in the electrified sector.

